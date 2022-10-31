The mural of Siqueiros

Not Available

David Alfaro Siqueiros, recognized Mexican muralist, travels to Argentina in the thirties with the purpose of giving a few conferences and paint a mural of revolutionary subject matter, which faces local political rejection. The press mogul head of the newspaper Critica, Natalio Botana, personal friend to the President of the Nation Agustín P. Justo, propose Siqueiros to collaborate in the cultural supplement of the diary and paint a mural in the basement of his Villa Los Granados. Siqueiros accepts and does that his wife the poet Blanca Luz Brum meets him, his arrival to Los Granados and his romance with Botana provokes the jealousies of his powerful anarchist wife Salvadora Medina Onrubia and Siqueiros himself, which turns the Villa almost in one of the scenes of the Ejercicio Plástico, how Siqueiros named his work.