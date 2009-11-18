The Murder Farm

2009

The young Kathrin returns to the small village where she was born to bury her mother, whom she barely knew. Piece by piece she learns the details behind the gruesome murder of an entire family on a farm near the village. It has been two years since the murder happened, but the memories are still vivid and Kathrin's visit is stirring up the past. Almost everybody seems to have had a reason to be the murderer. The murderer who was never found.