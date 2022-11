Not Available

The Murder Mystery (2004) is an adaptation of a pre-existent sketch in Aryan Kaganof's early masterpiece Ten Monologues from the Lives of the Serial Killers (1994), which the auteur made when he still went by his birth name 'Ian Kerkhof.' This time it is the voice of the film maker interpreting a new monologue – a member of the Mafia in prison tells us of his criminal activities over gentle music that acts as a counterbalance, thanks to the contrary alchemy of the grand master.