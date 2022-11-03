Not Available

The Murdered House

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gaumont International

After World War I, a young ex-soldier, Sébastien Monge, returns to his home village. Ignorant of his past, he learns that, 24 years before, his entire family was slain in their home one stormy night. Only Sébastien, then a four-month old baby, was spared. Whilst Sébastien is being seduced by Charmaine, Dupin is killed by someone else. Sébastien’s next victim, the miller Didon Pujol, is also murdered before he has a chance to take his revenge. Sébastien realises that someone is watching his every move and is going to extraordinary lengths to protect him. But who, and why..?

Cast

Anne BrochetMarie Dormeur
Yann CollettePatrice Dupin
Jean-Pierre SentierCélestat Dormeur
Patrick BruelSéraphin Monge

View Full Cast >

Images