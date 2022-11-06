The Murmuring

Not Available

At noon every Wednesday, women who used to be comfort ladies and their supporters demonstrated against the Japanese Government in an attempt to receive an official apology and compensation for damages against Korean women who had been held captive as sex slaves by the imperialist Japanese Army during World War II. Overcaming years of embarrassment and silence, the old women tell us their stories of the past. A house called 'Share' is the shared residence of six women with the same past. Learning Korean alphabet and drawing regardless of weather, they continue their hard lives to overcome the period of regret and pain.