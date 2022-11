Not Available

In World War II Japan forced many South Korean girls into sexual slavery. Known as "comfort woman," they were abducted as teenagers and shipped off to the front to service as many as 30 troopers a day. In 1991, some of them began testifying about their experiences. A "sharing house" was then established for former comfort women and provided the setting for Habitual Sadness, a documentary showing the enduring wounds but strong spirit of these women.