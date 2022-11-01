The Musicman

Ali is son of a well-off family who plays the santoor (an Iranian instrument) and has earned some reputation through his concerts and teaching music but is rejected by his family because of this profession, which they despise. He falls for one of his music students but after a short blissful period, life doesn't treat him as well as before and also his addiction agonizes him in his numbered days before redemption.
|Bahram Radan
|Ali Boloorchi
|Golshifteh Farahani
|Hanieh
|Masoud Rayegany
|Ali's father
|Roya Taymourian
|Ali's mother
|Nader Soleymani
|Hamed Boloorchi
|Maedeh Tahmasebi
|Hanieh's mother
