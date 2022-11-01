Not Available

The Musicman

Ali is son of a well-off family who plays the santoor (an Iranian instrument) and has earned some reputation through his concerts and teaching music but is rejected by his family because of this profession, which they despise. He falls for one of his music students but after a short blissful period, life doesn't treat him as well as before and also his addiction agonizes him in his numbered days before redemption.

Bahram RadanAli Boloorchi
Golshifteh FarahaniHanieh
Masoud RayeganyAli's father
Roya TaymourianAli's mother
Nader SoleymaniHamed Boloorchi
Maedeh TahmasebiHanieh's mother

