A building in Israeli Hebron, which has been deserted by its Palestinian occupants, is called 'The Mute's House' by the Israeli soldiers stationed there and by the tour guides who pass by daily. The building's only occupants are a deaf woman, Sahar, and her 8-year-old son, Yousef. The family's unique story, in the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, unfolds through the eyes of the young and charismatic Yousef, as he goes through his daily routine on both sides of the torn city.