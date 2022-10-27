1986

The Mutilator

  • Horror
  • Thriller





January 2nd, 1986



As a child, Ed was cleaning his father's hunting rifles for as part of a surprise birthday treat for his old man when one firearm accidentally discharges fatally striking his own mother in the back. His father, Jack Sr came home, saw his wife dead, and blaming his own offspring tried to commit infanticide before Ed managed to escape his father's murderous antics. Leaving his old man to sleep into mournful psychosis as he began pouring whiskey down his slain wife's throat. Ed now in his teens returns back to his family home, his dad long since supposedly vanished...only he hasn't and has been waiting for a chance to even the score with his kid...right about...now

Cast

Ruth MartinezPam
Bill HitchcockRalph
Connie RogersSue
Frances RainesLinda
Morey LampleyMike
Jack ChathamBig Ed

