The Mysterious Fox

Adapted from Pu Songling's "Strange Stories from a Lonely Studio: Lotus Fragrant". Sang Ziming returns to his hometown Qilin. He wants to find his lover Lianxiang, to consummate his marriage and on a secret mission to find the "Qilin Jade Pearl" and investigate whether the disappearance is related to a rumoured fox demon. However, after meeting Lianxiang, Sang Ziming discovers that she is a different person from her old self and is always accompanied by a white-haired fox demon when searching for the truth