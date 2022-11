Not Available

Oswald the Rabbit goes snooping around a junk yard with his dog, Doxie. He fins a bottle marked "The Magic Jug," and when he uncorks it out jumps a genii with his magic wand. The genii them proceeds to transform all the pictures on the ad labels of the old tin cans into live people. They organize a dancing and singing party, but the devil with a pitch fork, from a deviled ham can, steals the genii's wand and starts to mess things up. Oswald saves the day.