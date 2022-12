Not Available

Fay Jones, widely acknowledged as one of the 20th Century's greatest architects --recipient of the 1990 AIA Gold Medal for Thorncrown Chapel -- created astounding works, utilizing only locally available materials, employing nearby artisans, and insisting on local builders. His predilection for readily available raw materials, such as Arkansas fieldstone and local lumber for building chapels, pavilions, and residences set a precedent for a model of sustainability and resilience.