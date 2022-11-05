Not Available

As the Cantonese 'Jane' Bond films evolved, the genre became less Bond-like, cutting down on the staging of fights and the flaunting of secret weapons. The heroine(s) remained an action figure, complete with quick wits and agile prowess, but the stories increasingly took on the jewel theft plot and the twilight world of decadent deviance. The Mysterious Sisters is no exception as director Ng Wui renders high class thefts in the style of the classic French film Rififi, and long stretches of action that unfold without dialogue.