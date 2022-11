Not Available

One modern critic termed this classic of the Danish silent screen, “a bad story translated into moving pictures with a visual energy that still commands respect.” Directed by future Hollywood emigre Benjamin Christensen, Det Hemmelighedsfulde X told a sordid story of a navy officer (Christensen) falsely accused of being a spy and stubbornly refusing to hand over proof of his innocence in order to protect a philandering wife.