The Mystery In Old Bathbath

'The Mystery in Old Bath bath' is puppet movie created by Quintron and Miss Pussycat as part of the ongoing series 'Trixie and the Treetrunks'. In this adventure the Happy Tree is sick and can't give out secret messages from the Center of the Earth anymore. Marsha, Trixie and Ludwig set out to find a cure by following an old antique map (last message from Happy Tree) to an ancient spa town and a museum for people that can't read. But they are being followed by the greatest jazz drummer in the whole world, who is also a complicated friend and a warlock with a few secrets of his own. Shot in mini-magic with an all star puppet cast.