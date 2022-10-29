The Mystery of Death

Not Available

(Google Translated) Doctor He Ning (Deric) received a package of unknown origin, containing an exquisite and mysterious jade Pisces, a series of bizarre incidents of terror followed. Wife Xin Dong Jie (Lu Si Yu) after jumping in front of HE Ning vanished, and the enigmatic suddenly appeared in front of him; his female patients still Victor (杨心蕊 ornaments) in a mysterious room 702, there is no sign of the hanged himself; HE Ning Wang Fei psychiatrist (SUI Shu Yang) mysterious, elusive; friend Ling Zhijie (HuangZhengXue) uncharacteristically for him if that detachment. He Ning into a parallel world of time and space in an infinite loop, unable to extricate themselves. To unravel this mystery all, He Ninggu their lives at risk, in-depth puzzle, explore the truth ......