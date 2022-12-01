The Mystery of Lonely Gulch

Not Available

In the bar-room of Lonely Gulch an actor is entertaining the cowboys by showing them various impersonations, when the mail arrives, and he receives a letter from his sweetheart to the effect that she has got hold of an easy mark, a ranchman from Lonely Gulch. The bartender also receives a letter from the ranchman asking him to tell the boys that he is returning the following day with a bride who is an actress. The next morning the ranchman and his bride arrive on the coach and are given a great welcome. On the solicitation of his bride he offers the actor employment on his ranch and he accompanies them there. A week later the ranchman, with the cowboys of whom the actor is one, start off for town, but the actor, pretending his horse has gone lame returns to the ranch, and getting back there, makes love to his sweetheart. The ranchman, who is suspicious, also turns and quietly follows and reenters the ranch.