The Mystery of Sintra

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Animatógrafo II

    Summer of 1870. Two writers, Eça de Queiroz and Ramalho Ortigão, decide to write a four-handed whodunit for the daily "Diário de Notícias". Could it be that the story they wrote as fiction is based on a real case? This question fuels the conflict between the two writers and drives them to a nearly fatal duel. Lisbon is in commotion. One crime follows another in a story in which love is stronger than tradition. Everything happens at frenzied pace, as in a game.

    Cast

    		Ivo CanelasEça de Queirós
    		António Pedro CerdeiraRamalho Ortigão
    		Bruna Di TullioCountess Luísa Valadas
    		Rogério SamoraCount Jorge Valadas
    		Giselle ItiéCarmen Puebla
    		James Weber BrownRytmel

