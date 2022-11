Not Available

A young girl who loves an unworthy young fellow, of little character and less conscience, consents to a secret marriage. After a spell he tires of her and deserts her. Through a letter he has left, she follows him to England, where she eventually traces him to an apartment, where he has been living in style and comfort. He has just received a letter from his father, who suggests that he would have him return home, where he can arrange a marriage for him with an heiress.