The Mystery of the Golden Mountain

1722. Peter I issues an edict, stating that everyone who finds in Russian lands mineral wealth, and provide its precise map will be generously remunerated and will rid him/herself of serfdom. This decree works up the whole Russia. Serfs and all kinds of prospectors rush to Siberia to earn freedom. So does a serf Michael Volkov, but cant find anything. Especially he wishes to find a golden mountain, which, by all accounts, contains the wealthiest entrails of combustible stone - bituminous coal. His road leads him to one German geologist, whom tsar hired to research Siberias natural resources. And Michaels dream starts coming true. But he doesnt know, that his small detachment got a spy in the face of a local money-bags. As soon as he finds minerals, he will have to kill Mikhail