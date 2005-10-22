The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie

2005

The plot centers around two genuine singer-songwriter/musician brothers Nat Wolff and Alex Wolff, who lead the pseudo rock outfit The Silver Boulders. Along with the siblings, the band features guitarist Joshua Kaye, keyboardist David Levi, cellist Thomas Batuello, and Cooper Pillot is the manager. The film follows the boys' difficulties with their fame and an argument that has the band temporarily breaking up. Songs Performed: "Crazy Car", "Motormouth", "Got No Mojo", "If There Was A Place To Hide", "I Need You", "That's How It Is", "Hardcore Wrestlers (With Inner Feelings)", "Rosalina" Music Produced and Arranged by: Michael Wolff, Michael A. Levine Music Composed by: Nat Wolff, Alex Wolff (one track)