The Naked Eye

Begoña is a thirty something consultant who has rebelled against her upper middle class background and has overdone it with sex ever since her youth. On recommendation of her psychoanalyst she keeps a video diary of her encounters using a palm-sized video gadget called "The Owl". On Christmas Eve, reluctantly, Begoña goes to have dinner with her dysfunctional family: her stern mother, her married brother and her younger sister. Soon, Begoña, the family’s black sheep, clash with her relatives. She leaves abruptly in disharmony, only her sister seems sympathetic towards her. The same night in a bar, Begoña is befriended by Daniel a solitary handsome man in his late teens. The attractive and self assure Begoña draws his attention, but when her on and off ex boyfriend Elio, and adventurous biker, shows up at the bar, an argument ensures between Elio and Daniel.