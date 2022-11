Not Available

Hillbilly duo the Naked Trucker and T-Bones (Dave Allen and David Koechner) bring down the house with their irreverent brand of country music and tales of life on the road in this uproarious concert recorded live at the famed Troubadour nightclub. Songs include their classic "My American Dream," "Hobo Holiday," "Where's My Beer," "My Daddy Is an Astronaut," "Ballad of the Naked Trucker" and more.