Not Available

On an idyllic archipelago island Peter will spend a few days together with his daughter Sandra in an attempt to catch up on lost times. They have barely met since the tragic suicide of his son five years earlier and Peter has been struggling to accept the loss of his own child. When on the island Sandra meets a group of youngsters who entice her with both friendship as well as romance but she soon finds herself deeply involved in a dangerous game, a game they call the Warrior.