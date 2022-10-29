1965

The Nanny

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 26th, 1965

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Ten-year-old Joey returns home from the special school he has attended since killing his baby sister. But at home he creates a terrible fuss, moving from the bedroom Nanny has prepared to one with a strong lock, refusing to eat anything Nanny cooks and adamant that Nanny shall not come near him. He even accuses Nanny of trying to kill him! Poor sweet, kindly Nanny, who single-handedly runs the Fane household? Obviously William is still highly disturbed and dangerous or is he?

Cast

Wendy CraigVirginia 'Virgie' Fane
Jill BennettAunt Pen
James VilliersBill Fane
William DixJoey Fane
Pamela FranklinBobbie Medman
Jack WatlingDr. Medman

