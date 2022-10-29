1965

Ten-year-old Joey returns home from the special school he has attended since killing his baby sister. But at home he creates a terrible fuss, moving from the bedroom Nanny has prepared to one with a strong lock, refusing to eat anything Nanny cooks and adamant that Nanny shall not come near him. He even accuses Nanny of trying to kill him! Poor sweet, kindly Nanny, who single-handedly runs the Fane household? Obviously William is still highly disturbed and dangerous or is he?