The Narrow Chute

Cotter is a Sioux Indian whose life takes a tragic turn when his drinking causes him to fail in his job as a rodeo clown and save a rider from an enraged bull. Returning to his birthplace, seeking an old friend, Cotter finds himself faced with despair and depression. Events take a grim turn when a rancher is found dead and the hostile townspeople blame the 'drunken Indian'. As a lynch mob searches for him, and he tries to get help from his friends, the hunted Cotter learns a grim lesson in regards to his fellow humans.