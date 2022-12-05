The Nation's Favourite Bee Gees Song

The rundown of Britain’s favourite 20 Bee Gee compositions forms a very serviceable biography, including the group’s return from Australia, their decline in the early 70s, and their wonderfully unlikely reinvention as a three-headed disco monster. Discussing what makes each song great are Cliff Richard, Tim Rice, a bafflingly incongruous but still welcome Dave Grohl, Neil Sedaka, and Barry and Robin Gibb. Can you guess what number one is? Elton John sorely wishes he’d written it...
View Full Cast >