The Nation's Favourite Bee Gees Song

The rundown of Britain’s favourite 20 Bee Gee compositions forms a very serviceable biography, including the group’s return from Australia, their decline in the early 70s, and their wonderfully unlikely reinvention as a three-headed disco monster. Discussing what makes each song great are Cliff Richard, Tim Rice, a bafflingly incongruous but still welcome Dave Grohl, Neil Sedaka, and Barry and Robin Gibb. Can you guess what number one is? Elton John sorely wishes he’d written it...