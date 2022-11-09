The Nature Man: Or, The Struggle for Existence

Not Available

This film re-enacts the adventures of John Knowles, who in August of 1913 entered the woods of Northern Maine near Spencer Lake, completely naked and without tools or weapons, and for two months survived by his wits in the hostile environment. For the re-enactment, Knowles, wearing a shirt and a pair of pants, was accompanied by a cameraman and two reporters. A sampling of Knowles's exploits and accomplishments were recreated for the camera, including his tool, clothes, weapon and firemaking techniques, which utilized only existing natural materials and constructs. Also seen are Knowles's battles with wild animals, including bears and wild cats, his adoption of several bear cubs and his trip down raging river rapids in his hand-fashioned birch canoe.