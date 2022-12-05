The Nature of Creativity

Not Available

"The film is a kaleidoscope" of the opinions of its nine main characters - the greatest modern musicians, who almost confessedly talk about the most important for them, the most subtle things seriously and jokingly: about what is the gift of creativity, about the origin of "this" in a person, about how "this" is given or acquired, about where it goes, about individual and collective creativity, about rhythm and pause, about interaction with the viewer, with the world, about where "it" comes from in the end... "Film-mosaic", "film-orchestra", where everyone has their own unique voice, character, their own individual path, worthy of many films about him, but all this, surprisingly, is composed into a single voluminous statement, woven from monologues, confirmed by the author's music of the film's characters... And it all started in the Cultural Center "ART'ERIA Club", at the crossroads of all types of Art.