The Naughty Show: Bad Girls of Comedy

    A night of raunchy chick comedy, with a trash talkin', crazy sexy star powered line up. Starring some of New York and Los Angeles' edgiest and raunchiest comics, THE NAUGHTY SHOW was recorded at the historic IVAR THEATER in Hollywood in December 2004. Featuring 90 minutes of some of the raunchiest female stand-up comedy to ever grace the stage, The Naughty Show has it all: sexy women telling it like it is, non-stop laughter, and an extra treat for the ladies in the audience - The Naughty Boys GoGo Team!

