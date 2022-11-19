Not Available

The Naughty Stewardesses follows the typical pattern of a Roger Corman "nurse" film (very popular at the time), only with stewardesses. The plot follows the exploits of four sexy flight attendants, and each of them disrobes in front of the camera and/or engage in intercourse at one point. There's raunchy action with a captain and a lass aboard his plane (in which a small child looks on to get a first hand sex ed class), and a wild party where a nude dude is actually a cake (he gets slobbered by one of the stewardesses!).