The Naval School 2

Not Available

This video starts with a brief rehashing of the first tape, then dives fuck-first into new footage. These turn-of-the-century cadet sailors sure are horny. A five-man orgy at a playground on a carousel kicks off 5 great scenes featuring fifteen incredible models. Authentic period costuming adds to the charm. Kristian Jensen reprises his role as an instructor with some fresh new cadets that just can't seem to keep their knickers on. Deep fucking and great sucking in this condom-free sequel.