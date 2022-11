Not Available

Hit the deck with former Navy SEAL C.J. Caracci as he drives you through this intense hourlong calisthenics workout designed to get you into top physical shape with more than 40 exercises performed in back-to-back sets. Demonstrating the moves under the scorching desert sun, Caracci goes the extra mile by teaching you to develop the mental stamina you need to push yourself beyond your limits, even under the most demanding physical conditions.