Perhaps more than any other sport, basketball is a star-driven event: Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O'Neal--the list could go on and on. But it's not necessarily these athletes' overall careers that we remember as much as the breathtaking individual plays these illustrious men have given us. Is it possible to break down a hundred of these greatest moments in NBA history? The NBA's 100 Greatest Plays certainly tries.