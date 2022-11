Not Available

The Neal Morse Band's triumphant double-album, The Similitude of a Dream, is the most acclaimed release that Morse has helmed to date. The 2017 tour was their largest yet, including new continents for the band. At the O13 in Tilburg, Holland, the stars aligned for the most commanding performance of the run, captured for live release in stunning quality. "An epic night on an epic tour," proclaims Neal.