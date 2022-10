Not Available

While at work, Robin, a French immigrant pilot, receives a phone call that sends shock waves through his soul. Unseen by others, turmoil seeps into his inner world and echoes in his daily life. He will have to let this pain in, but not now. An impressionistic depiction of an all-but-ordinary day, The near future takes us to the poetic boundary between droning engines and complete silence, aerial and terrestrial, pastoral and urban, man and machine, life and death.