Not Available

Murder runs deep in the Logan family. The brother of the maniac (turned zombie) in THE NECRO FILES becomes a crazed cannibal rapist and unwittingly reanimates his evil brother's corpse as a flesh-eating zombie rapist! Together, the pair go on a berserk killing spree in the streets of Seattle! Detectives Sloane and Manners investigate the grisly murders in this over the top sequel to the original cult classic, loaded with sick humor, nudity and gore.