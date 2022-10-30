The Necro Files

Not Available

A cannibal rapist rises from the grave as a flesh-eating zombie sex maniac! Two Seattle cops, a satanic cult and a flying demon fetus try to stop the lust-crazed ghoul before he can kill again. Necro Files is a classic. Yes. A classic for the fans of no-budget gore-filthy movies. The plot speaks for itself: a serial rapist is killed then come back to life because of a "satanist cult" spell. But, he comes back to life as a zombie with a huge penis. He continues his rapist and killing rampage. There are two cops that follows the case, one of them is mentally altered. Thats a great character! A very good performance by that guy. Other highlight is the "flying baby doll". No words. Its the glory. The movie is very enjoyable but not expect "good cinema" or "art". Its a party movie, to watch with friends drinking beer and puking. Great fun.