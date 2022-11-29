Not Available

With only sixty years of farmable soil left on Earth, and the increased threats of climate change, the need to rethink how we use earth’s natural resources has never been more important. The Need to Grow takes an intimate look into the hearts of activists and innovators in the food movement who are redesigning our future; an eight-year-old girl who challenges the ethics of a beloved organisation, a renegade farmer struggling to keep his land as he revolutionises resource-efficient agriculture, and an accomplished visionary inventor facing catastrophe in the midst of developing a game changing technology.