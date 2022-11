Not Available

An ace police crisis negotiator, Chae-yoon, is called to the scene where her supervisor is taken hostage. Through the control room monitor, she is faced with the cold-blooded hostage taker, Tae-gu, whose demeanors are difficult to interpret. Against the 21-hour deadline Tae-gu has set, Chae-yoon tirelessly tries to crack the unusually calm perp over multiple video-calls. Eventually, the shocking truth begins to unveil.