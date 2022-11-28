Not Available

“The Neighbour before the House” is a series of video probes into the landscape of East Jerusalem. Shot with a security camera, these images show that before and after instrumental "surveillance", there is inquisitiveness, jest, memory, desire and doubt that pervades the project of watching. In these specific times and places, camera movements and live commentary become ways in which Palestinian residents evaluate what can be seen, and speak about the nature of their distance from others.