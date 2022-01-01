The Network - Disease is Punishment

Not Available

Disease is Punishment is a live DVD featuring songs from The Network's first album Money Money 2020. The project, directed by John Roecker, with visuals & music videos directed/produced by Roy Miles of AntiDivision, was conceptualized to be a more a film than a concert DVD, as evidenced by the collages in between songs. The bulk of the material in the film was recorded live at The Key Club in Los Angeles on November 22, 2003, with many post-production shots mixed in with the live clips. The title itself, "Disease is Punishment," could be a very obscure reference to the band Devo, who the Network is heavily influenced by.