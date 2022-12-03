The New Baby

Not Available

The nervous, expectant papa leaves for the office in a fever, for the stork is expected at his home. On the same day a new cook is engaged. She is a colored woman with a small baby, which she brings with her and ensconces in the kitchen. The gardener, hearing the cry of the pickaninny, runs off to the nearest telephone and calls up the expectant papa, informing him that the baby has arrived. A few moments later the proud papa, rushing into the kitchen, followed by a crowd of friends he has collected en route, finds the cause of the excitement to be a little human "chocolate drop." His gloom, however, only lasts a moment, and the joys carry the day.