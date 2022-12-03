Not Available

Malibu — Sleek blond Kris Bjorn and muscle-pumped Nick Harlen seek a third during spring break. Bill Henson is hesitant at first, but succumbs to Kris and Nick's friendly persuasion and the prospects of Bjorn's mighty-hard-to-pass-up supercock and Harlen's perfect ass begging to be packed. Stud For Hire — Cock-hungry Wes Cole turns to the classifieds to order some hot action in for the evening--and gets everything he bargained for in the person of Jeff Porter, who sports the proverbial Dick of Death. After the studs have each shot a heavy load, a C-note is exchanged and baby-faced Porter is on his way to the next call. The New Breed — Half-breed Tex discovers Tony Calhoun camping alone on the edge of his peoples' reservation. The Horny stud brave wastes no time in letting the blond college jock know he's going to have to settle up for trespassing.