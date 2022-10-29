The New Family

Not Available

The sleepy town of Murdoch is reawakened when young women in various stages of pregnancy begin to die at the hands of a brutal killer. As Blair Cassidy struggles with an overbearing mother and a less than happy father-to-be, she fears that the killer's focus has shifted to her. With her life spiraling out-of-control, Blair must fight for her own life and for the baby growing inside her. But the killer has other plans for Blair that are more terrifying than she could have ever imagined.