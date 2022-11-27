The New Greek Americans

Not Available

A chronicle of the Greek diaspora in the United States, starting from the 60s, when young Greek Americans, despite their conservative and uptight upbringing, started to embrace the flow of change in mentality. Each decade, this community assimilated staggering historical events: from the Civil Rights Movement all the way to the Michael S. Dukakis presidential nomination in 1998, a benchmark for the Greeks population in the USA. Narrated and hosted by Olympia Dukakis, this heartfelt documentary unfolds humorous and touching stories of second and third-generation immigrants, reflecting the multilayered aspects of “growing up Greek” in the USA.