2002

The New Guy

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 2002

Studio

Bedlam Pictures

Dizzy Harrison is an unpopular, high school geek going through a hellish senior year. In an attempt to make a new identity for himself, Dizzy gets himself expelled from his high school, learns the techniques of being cool from a prison inmate, and enrolls at a new high school under the alias Gil Harris. Dizzy then gets noticed by the head cheerleader, Danielle, and helps the school football team gain self-respect to win games. But things unknowingly begin to turn sour when Danielle's disgruntled boyfriend begins investigating into "Gil Harris'" past to uncover any dirt on him.

Cast

DJ QuallsDizzy Harrison/Gil Harris
Matthew Lee PelosiDizzy Harrison (at a younger age)
Lyle LovettBear Harrison
Eliza DushkuDanielle
Zooey DeschanelNora
Illeana DouglasKiki Pierce

