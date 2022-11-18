Not Available

The story of three of Australia's fastest growing startups-SafetyCulture, Vinomofo, and Canva-as they scale from garage offices to millions of users and worldwide impact. The New Hustle follows the personal journeys of the founders as they develop and iterate on their idea, attempt to bring it to market, raise capital, and face countless challenges along the way. Explore what motivates each founder and how they're attempting to overcome the massive odds against any startup in today's world.