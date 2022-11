Not Available

De Nieuwe IJstijd is the third part of the triptych Noord-Zuid (North-South), in which the director focuses on the relationships between rich and poor countries. The film draws a parallel between the living conditions of impoverished Peruvians in a suburb of Lima and a number of young workers at an ice cream factory in the Dutch province of Groningen. (http://doclisboa.org/2014/en/filmes/de-nieuwe-ijstijd/)