Not Available

Young, naive and eager to learn, Ashley is initiated into the sexy, slippery world of professional masseuses. And she's determined to be the best masseuse this town's ever seen! She's got all the right equipment and practice makes perfect as she strokes her kinky customers into fevered frenzy while her carnal cohorts are busy putting their massage tables to excellent use! She soon perfects the fine art of love muscle therapy and gives everyone the rubdown of their lives!